Friday, August 01, 2025 | 06:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Unexpected notes in India, Gaza, and global affairs

Best of BS Opinion: Unexpected notes in India, Gaza, and global affairs

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

India US trade relations, US tariffs on Indian imports

Credit | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

There’s a moment of betrayal we’ve all known: biting into what you thought was a tender chunk of biryani, only to find the sharp, soapy sting of elaichi. It throws you off and then lingers, long after the meal. But sometimes, in hindsight, that odd cardamom shock adds complexity. It makes the whole thing more memorable. Today’s writeups are much the same: unexpected, textured, and full of moments that stick, even if they weren’t what we signed up for. Let’s dive in. 
Take inflation. At first glance, June’s 2.1 per cent reading seems like a win, a bite of soft, fragrant rice. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee followed through with a 50-basis-point rate cut. But dig deeper, and you find something sharper: a new RBI study shows that what really shapes India’s inflation story is not food prices, but household expectations, especially among the over-45s. Flexible inflation targeting may have anchored some of that sentiment, but clumsy moves like export bans could undo the gains, notes our first editorial. 
 
Across the globe, diplomacy is wrestling with a different kind of aftertaste. Ahead of the UN General Assembly, countries like France, the UK, and Canada have offered conditional recognition to Palestine, a symbolic but striking move that leaves the US isolated in its stance on Israel. With growing civilian deaths in Gaza, even Germany has begun recalibrating. But until Washington alters its course, the road to a real two-state solution remains as elusive as biting into biryani and finding only rice, highlights our second editorial. 
On the trade front, India just got its elaichi moment from the US, a surprise 25 per cent tariff on key exports. This puts India at a disadvantage to regional peers. But Sonal Varma writes that New Delhi is playing the long game: no hasty deals, a watchful eye on GDP, and a policy mix aimed at strategic patience. Still, SMEs in sectors like textiles and gems might not have the luxury of waiting. 
Meanwhile, our prized digital infrastructure — Aadhaar, UPI, Jan Dhan — is also chewing on its own bitter spice. RS Sharma notes that convenience fees and outdated GST norms are turning digital payments into a more expensive option than cash. If the government doesn’t realign incentives, the DPI story might end up as one of India’s more undercooked dishes. 
And if you’re in search of a more pleasant surprise, Devangshu Datta reviews Blueprints: How Mathematics Shapes Creativity by Marcus du Sautoy — a book that reveals how mathematics quietly shapes art, music, architecture, and literature. Think of it as finding the elaichi and realising it was the best part all along. 
Stay tuned!

More From This Section

MS Swaminathan

'Scientist of the soil': New book reveals untold stories of MS Swaminathanpremium

mutual funds, SIP inflows, lumpsum flows, investor additions, market volatility, NFOs, AUM, Nifty50, MF investors, equity schemes

Best of BS Opinion: India's bold visions, sour gaps, and ripe debates

inflation

Best of BS Opinion: How India is applying new fixes to old wounds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Keir Starmer

Best of BS Opinion: FTA with UK a clear shift in India's stance on trade

market fall

Best of BS Opinion: Stray dogs, trade deals, and a seahorse on a mountain

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon