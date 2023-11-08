Sensex (-0.03%)
64942.40 -16.29
Nifty (-0.03%)
19406.70 -5.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
6131.25 + 26.60
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40049.80 + 112.70
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
43737.90 + 118.50
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: The Diwali deadline, new poverty conundrum & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

poverty, free food, freebies

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Another Diwali approaches and the prospects for the free trade agreement between the UK and India, which was once promised by an earlier Diwali, has not materialised. A number of open issues makes this possibility difficult and even if an FTA is announced, it will be far more shallow and narrow than would be necessary for genuine integration of the two economies, the top edit argues. Read it here

In other views:
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A K Bhattarcharya asks why free food should be available to 57 per cent of India’s population if the country’s poverty level has declined significantly. Read it here

The second edit explains why the odd-even car rationing scheme in the national capital can only partially address the winter pollution crisis. Read it here

Vandana Gombar says climate finance and advances in solar technology will shape the future of the energy industry. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘We want stubble burning stopped. We don’t know how you do it, it’s your job. … This can’t be a political battle all the time’
 
SC bench on Delhi’s pollution

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Best of BS Opinion: Drafting security strategy, Regulating AI & more

Best of BS Opinion: Increasing populism, No appetite for food safety & more

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Best of BS Opinion: Vote of confidence, engagement discontent & more

Best of BS Opinion: Grassroots insurance, India's research riddle & more

Topics : BS Special BS Opinion Curated Content

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVESamsung Galaxy A05sRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last dayOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stockIndia successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 croreRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon