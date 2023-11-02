close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: Grassroots insurance, India's research riddle & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Debasish Panda, Chairman, IRDAI (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Debasish Panda, Chairman, IRDAI (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Rajesh Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Chairman Debashish Panda’s announcement that the regulator was exploring the possibility of creating a state insurance plan similar to the state-level bankers’ committees could be a useful step towards bringing larger numbers of Indians within the purview of the insurance industry, notes our lead editorial. Read here

Our second edit talks about rising road accidents and the need to prevent them. Read here

In other views:

India has the highest public sector budget for research in the world as a share of GDP, but the private sector lags way behind, writes Ajay Chhibber. Read here

Comments made at the many panel discussions, fireside chats and speeches during the recently-concluded two-day BFSI Summit organised by this newspaper in Mumbai captured a mood that’s buzzing with optimism about India, writes Nivedita Mookerji. Read here

Quote
 
“Net Zero will remain a goal unless we diversify solar manufacturing & solar supply chains and build adequate renewable energy storage.”
 
Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Never seen this kind of alignment in banks: KV Kamath at the BS BFSI Summit

BS BFSI Summit 2023: 'Technology creating watershed moment in insurance'

India's Q2 GDP number will surprise on the upside: RBI governor Das

Technology can help reach more customers in life insurance sector: LIC MD

Some NBFCs are bigger than many banks, says CEO Aditya Birla Finance

Best of BS Opinion: Geopolitical risks, Gen AI needs governance & more

Best of BS Opinion: India in 2047, Swimming against the tide & more

Best of BS Opinion: Time to 'phase up' on oil production, BRI & more

Best of BS Opinion: No policy for troubled times, Shivraj's problem & more

Best of BS Opinion: No place for women, Unnecessary restriction & more

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content Insurance BFSI GDP road accident

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon