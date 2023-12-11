Best of BS Opinion: World's climate future, inflation fight and more

Sunita Narain lays out the burning questions being debated and discussed at the climate summit. Which fuel to use and in what amounts? The future of coal. And the predicament of the island states.
Ajay Shah: Fanciful claims about vast profits from financial markets trading lie in conspiracy theories pushed to an unsophisticated audience, and in fiction.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: While the economy seems to be on a firm growth path, the fight against inflation is not over yet. It has not even entered the last round.
The first edit looks at the overall economic situation, which it calls encouraging. The second edit speaks of the artificial general intelligence challenge and the rumours it has spawned.