Best of BS Opinion: Wait and watch, flight to sustainability & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

nationalism

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 06:30 AM IST
Making in India and nationalism – reading for today


Ajay Shankar brings out the essential nature of public procurement in creating competitive manufacturing capacities. This is the need of the hour, he says.
R Jagannathan says nationalism is back with a bang, whether liberals like it or not.

The first edit says why food prices are a risk for the RBI’s rate-setting committee. The second edit is of the view that sustainable aviation fuel has a role in reducing the level of greenhouse gases.


QUOTE
 
India, as one of the world’s largest emitters of carbon dioxide, shoulders immense responsibility for meeting its commitment to achieve net zero by 2070. In this context, the role of Indian universities is pivotal.
 
QS Senior Vice-President Ben Sowter

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 06:30 AM IST

