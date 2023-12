Best of BS Opinion: OpenAI storm, positive signs, new start in J&K & more

And the rescuing of tunnel workers is more an exception than a rule in India. Read on

: High safety standards contribute to GDP growth and welfare. The work of many economists proves this.

Thesays the political factor and its impact on market sentiment will loom larger as the elections near. The second edit appreciates the start of the new process in Jammu and Kashmir and says terrorism has to be dealt with.

QUOTE

You have to wait till the new government comes in July (for big announcements).

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event of the Confederation of Indian Industry