The Chessboard - Episode 7: The politics of the land of the five rivers

-
ALSO READ
Elections 2019: In Rohilkhand, BJP pushes 'vikas' with some polarisation
BJP weaves caste, triple talaq into temple narrative in Uttar Pradesh
The Chessboard Episode 4: Is caste arithmetic trumping nationalism in UP?
The Chessboard - Ep 5: What explains the violent politics in West Bengal?
Elections 2019 Phase 2: Will communities transcend caste barriers in UP?
-
In the seventh episode of Business Standard’s politics podcast, The Chessboard, host Ankur Bhardwaj and Political Editor, Archis Mohan discuss the final phase of voting that will take place on Sunday, 19 May.
59 Lok Sabha constituencies will elect their MPs on 19 May and this includes the 13 seats in the state of Punjab. A little over two years after assembly elections in 2017, how is the political situation in the state? Can AAP retain its four seats in the state? Can Shiromani Akali Dal make its presence felt? Or is it the Congress party in pole position?
As we get closer to the day of the results, political leaders around the country are meeting their peers in other parties. The Telangana CM, K C Rao met DMK boss, Stalin recently. Is a political realignment happening in India in anticipation of the results?
The Prime Minister was in the news for his comments on advising the Indian Air Force to attack Balakot in cloudy conditions and for his statement on the use of emails and digital cameras in the late 1980s.
Tune in for a detailed discussion on these issues.
For more exciting news and insights from the world of politics, follow The Chessboard by subscribing to the Business Standard channel on Spotify and Google Podcast.