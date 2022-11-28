JUST IN
What does ARPU mean?
What does ARPU mean?

Your telecom operator and your favourite media platforms mention their average revenue per user, or ARPU, to analysing performance and flaunt their business health. Let's understand what ARPU is

Raghav Aggarwal  |  New Delhi 

    • The stock of Bharti Airtel hit a 52-week high early this week on the back of 5G rollout, the tariff hike in two states and an impressive 89% jump in its net profit. Its average revenue per user, or ARPU, also shot up to ₹190. Telecom companies, media platforms and firms in several other sectors often cite ARPU numbers to flaunt their performance. We decode it for you in this segment of the podcast

    First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 07:00 IST
