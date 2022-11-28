What does ARPU mean?

The stock of Bharti Airtel hit a 52-week high early this week on the back of 5G rollout, the tariff hike in two states and an impressive 89% jump in its net profit. Its average revenue per user, or ARPU, also shot up to ₹190. Telecom companies, media platforms and firms in several other sectors often cite ARPU numbers to flaunt their performance. We decode it for you in this segment of the podcast