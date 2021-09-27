Market Ahead Podcast, Sept 27: Factors that could guide markets this week

The 30-pack Sensex index claimed the momentous 60,000-mark last Friday and marched ahead to hit a record high level of 60,333.

Its NSE counterpart, Nifty50, also touched a new all-time high of 17,948.

The BSE barometer climbed the latest 10,000 points in just 246 days while it gained the last 5,000 points in just 42 days.

Going forward, while expensive valuations, a cautious global mood amid Evergrande crisis, and a possibility of a third Covid wave may trigger mild profit booking in days ahead, most analysts remain optimistic and suggest a market correction, if any, should be bought into from a medium-to-long term perspective.

On tech charts, the Sensex index looks all set to add another 1,000 points in the next five sessions.



Fundamentally, the first half of this week will be guided by global cues where investors will track developments around Evergrande Group, while the second half will be driven by domestic triggers.

In view of theis, Business Standard spoke to Ajit Mishra, Vice President-Research, Religare Broking. Tune in to the podcast for more.