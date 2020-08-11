Market Wrap, August 11: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Extending its gaining streak into the fourth session in a row, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.6 per cent, or 225 points higher at 38,407.01 levels on Tuesday, led by buying in financial counters.



Further, positive global cues and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that the number of active Covid-19 cases has come down also boosted investor sentiment.

NSE's Nifty gained for the fifth straight day to settle at 11,322.50, up 52 points or 0.46 per cent. India VIX declined 5.57 per cent to 21.25 levels.

Private sector lender Axis Bank (up 4 per cent) ended as the top gainer on the Sensex while Titan Company emerged as the biggest loser (down nearly 4 per cent) after reporting weak set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2020.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended at 14,392 levels, down 0.2 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap index fell 0.23 per cent to settle at 13,837.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty Bank rallied 1.5 per cent to 22,227.20 and Nifty Metal advanced 1.66 per cent to 2,370.65.