Market Wrap, May 10: Indices end volatile session in the red

Benchmark indices ended Friday's volatile session in the red, thus recording fall for the eighth straight day and third consecutive week, as investors remained cautious ahead of the US-China trade negotiation outcome.

The benchmark S&P ended the day 96 points, or 0.26 per cent, lower at 37,463, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Tech, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Infosys contributing the most to the indice's fall. Twenty-one of the 30 constituents of BSE ended the session with losses.

The broader index Nifty50 gave up the crucial 11,300 mark and slipped 23 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 11,279. About 1,187 shares advanced, 1,270 shares declined, and 162 shares were unchanged.

On a weekly basis, Sensex and post biggest weekly loss since October 2018, falling over 3 per cent each.

Among sectoral indices, both IT and Metal dipped more than 1 per cent. However, gained 2.5 per cent, the highest among the gainers.

The broader indices fared better than their benchmark peers with the ending 34 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 14,390, while the was ruling at 14,106, up 29 points or 0.21 per cent.

BUZZING STOCKS

HCL Technologies slipped over 4 per cent to Rs 1,08.05 on the BSE after the company announced a 100 basis point (bps) cut in the estimated operating margin (OM) for FY20 as against FY19.



State Bank of India (SBI) shares rose nearly 3 per cent to Rs 308.05, bouncing back from day's low of Rs 292 in intra-day trade on the BSE, after the bank reported improvement in assets quality in last quarter of financial year 2018-19 (Q4FY19)