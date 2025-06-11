Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 10:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / 11 years of NDA govt: PM Modi highlights 'infra revolution' since 2014

11 years of NDA govt: PM Modi highlights 'infra revolution' since 2014

"It's been 11 years of infrastructure revolution with outstanding infrastructure being added that has enhanced India's growth trajectory," Modi said on X

Modi, Narendra Modi

From railways to highways, ports to airports, India's rapidly expanding infrastructure network is boosting “Ease of Living” and enhancing prosperity, the PM said. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state governments on Wednesday continued to highlight the achievements of the 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) dispensation, with the Prime Minister posting on social media details of the “infrastructure revolution” during this period.
 
"It's been 11 years of infrastructure revolution with outstanding infrastructure being added that has enhanced India's growth trajectory," Modi said on X.
 
From railways to highways, ports to airports, India's rapidly expanding infrastructure network is boosting “Ease of Living” and enhancing prosperity, he said.
 
In another post, Modi said: “India's push for next-gen infrastructure is powered by sustainability and long-term vision.” It is laying the foundations of a self-reliant India, he said. 
 

In a document prepared by the newly launched Press Information Bureau (PIB) Research, the government also pointed to the efficacy of the Pragati (pro-active governance and timely implementation) platform, which was put in place 10 years ago, in fast-tracking of infrastructure projects. It said the most recent meeting of Pragati, which the PM chairs, took place on May 29. This was its 47th meeting since its inception in March 2015. The government said since its launch, over 363 projects have been reviewed under the Pragati initiative, which enables the PM to directly engage with the secretaries of the government and chief secretaries of states via videoconferencing.
 
The government also highlighted the external challenges that it has faced — whether in its response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism with the Uri surgical strike in 2016, the Balakot air strike of 2019, and Operation Sindoor in 2025 — and how it has dealt with challenges of internal security, such as the threat of Naxalism. In Raipur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the PM’s target of uprooting Naxalism by March next year is being fulfilled. 
 
In Chhattisgarh, 425 Maoists have been neutralised, 1,443 arrested, 1,388 others have surrendered in the last one-and-a-half years, Sai said. “Our security forces have broken the backbone of Maoism by neutralising top Naxalites like Basavaraju and Sudhakar,” he said. According to government data, left wing extremism (LWE) districts have reduced from over 100 in 2014 to a mere 18 now.
 
The Opposition Congress on Wednesday said “anti-people policies” have been the hallmark of the 11 years of the government at the Centre. Congress general secretary and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel pointed to a recent report to accuse the Uttar Pradesh government of concealing the number of people who died during the Kumbh stampede earlier this year, as the numbers were more than what was claimed. He said the number of deaths during the Covid pandemic, recently released data has shown, was much more than what the government had claimed.

Topics : Narendra Modi NDA govt Politics

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

