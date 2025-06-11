Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rahul writes to PM over delay in scholarships for marginalised students

Rahul writes to PM over delay in scholarships for marginalised students

Rahul Gandhi also appealed for disbursement of post-matric scholarships on time, increasing scholarship amounts, and improving execution by working closely with state governments

Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi urged the PM to resolve the two critical issues which he said hinder education opportunities (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging the "deplorable" conditions in residential hostels for Dalit, ST, EBC, OBC and minority students and the delay in post-matric scholarships for those from marginalised communities.

In his letter to Modi, Gandhi urged the PM to resolve these two critical issues which he said hinder education opportunities for the 90 per cent of students who are from marginalised communities.

"Firstly, the conditions in residential hostels for students from Dalit, ST, EBC, OBC and minority communities are deplorable. During a recent visit to Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga, Bihar, students complained about single rooms which 6-7 students were forced to share, unhygienic toilets, unsafe drinking water, lack of mess facilities, and no access to libraries or the internet," the Congress leader said.

 

"Secondly, post-matric scholarships for students from marginalised communities are plagued by delays and failures," Gandhi said and cited the example of Bihar where he claimed the scholarship portal was non-functional for three years and no student received a scholarship in 2021-22.

"Even thereafter, the number of Dalit students receiving scholarships fell by nearly half, from 1.36 lakh in FY23 to 0.69 lakh in FY24. Students further complain that the scholarship amounts are insultingly low," Gandhi said in his letter to Modi dated June 10.

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

LIVE news updates: ED conducts searches against Congress MP, 3 MLAs in Karnataka

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Karnataka to finalise caste census timeline, complete survey in 90 days

Mumbai Local trains

Mumbai locals to have automatic doors, says railways as four die after fall

Gyanesh Kumar

CEC Kumar to speak on electoral integrity at IDEA Stockholm Conference

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Write to EC formally: Poll panel to Rahul seeking reply on rigging claim

"While I have cited examples from Bihar, these failures are widespread across the country. I urge the government to immediately take two actions to remedy these failures," he said.

Gandhi called for audit of every hostel for students from Dalit, Scheduled Tribes (ST), Economically Backward Class (EBC), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and minority communities to ensure good infrastructure, sanitation, food and academic facilities; and allocate adequate funds to address deficiencies.

He also appealed for disbursement of post-matric scholarships on time, increasing scholarship amounts, and improving execution by working closely with state governments.

"I am sure you agree that India cannot progress unless youth from marginalised communities progress. I look forward to your positive response," Gandhi said in his letter to Modi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indore couple goes missing in Meghalaya's East Khasi hills

Meghalaya murder: Police to recreate crime scene with arrested wife, aides

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Pahalgam attack wrecks Kashmir tourism; hotels, airlines demand action

Security, Manipur Security

Meitei group member held for firing at forces, 19 more detained in Manipur

Modi, Narendra Modi

India's rapidly expanding infra network boosting 'Ease of Living': PM Modi

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Monsoon to return from June 12 after 13-day lull, IMD warns of heavy rain

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon