Home / Politics / 2,144 pages chargesheet filed against Prajwal Revanna in sexual abuse case

2,144 pages chargesheet filed against Prajwal Revanna in sexual abuse case

Revanna is facing a probe by the SIT over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked as a domestic help at his house

Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna returned to India from Germany nearly a month after leaving the country.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police has filed a chargesheet of 2144 pages against former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in the sexual assault and rape case.
Revanna is facing a probe by the SIT over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked as a domestic help at his house.
In June this year, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police, which is investigating cases of sexual assault and harassment against Prajwal Revanna, registered a fourth case against the former Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan.
Unlike the three previous cases registered against Prajwal Revanna which invoked the Indian Penal Code (IPC)'s section for sexual assault, the fourth case has been registered under sections for sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation of a victim as well as clandestinely recording and sharing images of the victim
Prajwal Revanna returned to India from Germany nearly a month after leaving the country, supposedly on the night of April 26, after several obscene videos allegedly involving him surfaced on social media platforms. He was arrested on May 31 upon arrival at Bengaluru airport.
Earlier on May 29, the SIT arrested two prime accused in connection with the case. The arrested have been identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan. According to the officials, the accused were arrested when they appeared before the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda allegedly distributed pen drives containing videos of Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women.

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

