Friday, May 23, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / AAP playing politics over water; BJP will rise in Punjab: Haryana CM Saini

AAP playing politics over water; BJP will rise in Punjab: Haryana CM Saini

Apart from this, looking ahead to political changes, Saini expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in Punjab.

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini further accused Kejriwal of neglecting public welfare. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a fierce attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the ongoing water dispute between states, accusing the Delhi and Punjab governments of politicising a critical issue during the summer crisis.

Apart from this, looking ahead to political changes, Saini expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in Punjab.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Saini on Thursday said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Haryana and Delhi governments will implement the works on the ground. Water consumption is high in summers."

Saini said, "Earlier, Kejriwal's government was in Delhi, and his party is also in Punjab. They have done politics on drinking water. Even today, the hearing on this is going on in the Supreme Court."

 

He further accused Kejriwal of neglecting public welfare, stating, "Neither Kejriwal ever thought about the welfare of the people nor is his Punjab government following the path shown by the gurus."

"AAP will be ousted from power in Punjab; there too, the lotus (BJP's symbol) will bloom under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The people of Punjab are also saying that drinking water should not be stopped," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Akhilesh predicts BJP defeat in 2027 UP polls, slams 193K jobs claim

Pawan Khera, Pawan

Pawan Khera questions PM Modi's silence on Trump's ceasefire claims

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Need Constitutional amendment to hold simultaneous polls: Shivraj Chouhan

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN govt moves SC against Centre, alleges funds blocked over NEP issue

Ministers, Delegation, Indian delegation

India's outreach on Operation Sindoor begins; focus on Pak's terror links

Topics : AAP AAP government Haryana Punjab BJP Nayab Singh Saini

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon