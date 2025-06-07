Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / BJP names Kanad Purkayastha its candidate for Assam Rajya Sabha polls

BJP names Kanad Purkayastha its candidate for Assam Rajya Sabha polls

A release said the party's central election committee has approved the candidature of Purkayastha

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

The two seats that are being vacated were held by BJP and AGP.

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Saturday announced that the party's Assam state secretary Kanad Purkayastha will be its candidate for the Rajya Sabha election from the state.

A release said the party's central election committee has approved the candidature of Purkayastha.

A party leader from Barak valley, Purkayastha is the son of veteran BJP leader and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha.

Elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam are scheduled on June 19, with counting of votes to take place the same day.

The BJP had earlier announced that it will field a candidate for one of the seats, leaving the other for its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

 

The two seats that are being vacated were held by BJP and AGP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin

'Census delay no accident, delimitation not a coincidence', says Stalin

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam, Pawan Khera

'PM must wake up from his sleep': Cong on 'rising' economic inequalities

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

No official Bharat Mata image, cannot be allowed in events: Kerala govt

Mahua Moitra, mahua, Mahua

Mahua Moitra confirms her marriage with ex-BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Working in national interest, not against Congress: Tharoor slams critics

Topics : Assam BJP Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon