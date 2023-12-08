Sensex (0.38%)
AAP has pushed Punjab into unprecedented crisis: BJP's Tarun Chugh

Punjab under the AAP government has collapsed economically and (there has been a) complete collapse of law and order," the BJP leader said

Tarun Chugh

Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday alleged the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government has plunged Punjab into an "unprecedented crisis" as he targeted the AAP government on economic and law and order fronts.
In a statement, Chugh claimed that anti-national elements are having a free run in the border state, which is a matter of concern.
"The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has plunged Punjab into an unprecedented crisis. Punjab under the AAP government has collapsed economically and... (there has been a) complete collapse of law and order," the BJP leader said.
"The state has been bequeathed to gangsters who are running amok," Chugh said.
"Moreover, anti-national elements are having a free play in the border state which is a very serious national concern," he said.
The mining mafia, drug dealers and gangsters are having a good time, he charged.
Chugh further claimed Punjab already has a debt of Rs 4 lakh crore and it is growing with every passing day.
"The state... is on the verge of going bankrupt as the Bhagwant Mann government has failed to mop up resources," he said.

Topics : AAP AAP government Punjab Bhagwant Mann BJP

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

