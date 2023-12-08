Sensex (0.39%)
69792.19 + 270.50
Nifty (0.43%)
20991.15 + 90.00
Nifty Midcap (0.41%)
44677.00 + 182.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.11%)
6779.40 + 7.30
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
47110.15 + 268.75
Heatmap

Saamana takes jab at embarrassing lack of coordination in Maharashtra govt

The editorial further said that there is a "future CM" hidden in each of the three parties- Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde

File image of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 11:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Saamana, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) on Friday took a potshot at the Maharashtra Government on lack of trust and coordination between the ministers in the state.
The editorial further said that there is a "future CM" hidden in each of the three parties- Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"A Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers of the state have advised their fellow ministers to be careful so that the government does not have to face embarrassment. Even if he has given this advice as the head of the government, why should he find it necessary to give such orders to ministers? These ministers have also been asked to 'come well prepared'. Ministers have been advised to take briefings from officials properly and not tolerate the attitude of officials giving misleading information," the Saamana editorial read.
"It means that you do not have confidence in the competence of your ministers and you are afraid of being betrayed by the administration. The question is where is the coordination in the current government?" it said.
"So when there is no coordination, how will it be visible? When there is no coordination between the three parties and leaders, then how will there be coordination among the ministers? There is a 'future Chief Minister' hidden in each of these three parties. While this government already had a Deputy Chief Minister, another 'Deputy' was brought in to join him," the editorial read.
It said said that ever since the current government came to power, there has been just embarrassment for the state.
"On the very first day of the Legislative session, his own MLAs complain to the Chief Minister about the ministers of his own party and the Chief Minister comes to the point of scolding his own ministers. What kind of coordination is this? Ever since this government came to power, there has been neither coordination nor trust in Maharashtra. What comes up again and again is just embarrassment. If the present government and its functioning is not an embarrassment for Maharashtra, then what is it?" the editorial said.

Also Read

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

Politics overshadows governance as Shinde govt completes year in office

Notices issued to 40 MLAs of Shinde-led Sena, 14 of Uddhav camp: Speaker

Election Commission doesn't have powers to change party's name: Uddhav

Aaditya Thackeray's core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Will oppose Mahua Moitra's expulsion tooth and nail, says Cong MP K Suresh

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

Supriya Sule slams BJP for insulting Nawab, says it has trapped Pawar group

Former Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after getting injured in farmhouse

Winter session: Ethics Panel report on Mahua Moitra to be tabled in LS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra government Maharashtra BJP Uddhav Thackeray Saamana

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon