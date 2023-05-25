AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital after collapse in Tihar Jail

The jailed AAP leader and former Minister of Health in the Delhi government, Satyendar Jain was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital following a minor accident that occurred in the washroom of Tihar Jail, an official said on Thursday.

According to a prison official, around 6 a.m. on Thursday, the undertrial prisoner slipped/fell down in the bathroom of the hospital at central jail No. 7, where he was kept under observation for general weakness.

"Then he was examined by the doctors. Vitals were normal.

"He was further referred to the DDU Hospital as he complained about pain in back, left leg and shoulder," said the prison officials.

--IANS

ssh/

