AAP more interested in liquor sales than heath of Delhi citizens: Mandaviya

Addressing a press conference here, Mandaviya said it was unfortunate that states like Delhi and West Bengal are not implementing the scheme even after repeated requests by PM Modi

Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya | (Photo: PTI)

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday slammed the AAP dispensation for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme and said it is more interested in liquor sales than the health of Delhi's citizens.

The Delhi assembly polls are slated for early next year. The minister's remarks also assume significance as they come a week after the Delhi High Court sought the AAP government's stand on a plea by Delhi's BJP MPs seeking implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Addressing a press conference here, Mandaviya said it was unfortunate that states like Delhi and West Bengal are not implementing the scheme even after repeated requests by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and letters from the Centre.

 

"There could be political differences but public welfare works must be prioritised in India's federal democratic set up for the welfare of all," he said.

"The government of India has written to the Delhi government urging it to implement the scheme but the Delhi government is more interested in liquor sales and excise policy. They should rather focus on health of the citizens and for that it is important that the scheme is implemented in the national capital," he said.

Mandaviya added that the Centre has expanded health coverage for all aged 70 years and above irrespective of their income status under AB-PMJAY.

