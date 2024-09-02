AAP shouldn't celebrate Vijay, Bibhav's bail, they will be convicted: BJP

The AAP should not celebrate Vijay Nair and Bibhav Kumar's bail as they have to stand trial and will "surely face conviction", Delhi BJP spokesperson Amit Tiwari said on Monday. Earlier in the Day, the Supreme Court granted bail to former AAP communication in-charge Nair in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Nair spent nearly 23 months in jail in the case. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The top court also granted bail to Kumar, the aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the Swati Maliwal assault case noting that he has been in custody for over 100 days.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tiwari said the bail to Nair and Kumar is just a part of the judicial process and has nothing to do with the merits of the case.

Under the judicial process every arrested person is eligible to get bail if a court is satisfied that the accused cannot influence the witness or the facts of the case, he said.

The AAP leaders should not celebrate the bail granted to Nair and Kumar as they have to stand trial and will "surely face conviction" as the cases against them are "too strong" due to which they had to stay in jail for so long, Tiwari claimed.