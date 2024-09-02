Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / AAP shouldn't celebrate Vijay, Bibhav's bail, they will be convicted: BJP

AAP shouldn't celebrate Vijay, Bibhav's bail, they will be convicted: BJP

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tiwari said the bail to Nair and Kumar is just a part of the judicial process and has nothing to do with the merits of the case

BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Sangh

BJP flag: Representative Image | Credit: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The AAP should not celebrate Vijay Nair and Bibhav Kumar's bail as they have to stand trial and will "surely face conviction", Delhi BJP spokesperson Amit Tiwari said on Monday.
Earlier in the Day, the Supreme Court granted bail to former AAP communication in-charge Nair in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Nair spent nearly 23 months in jail in the case.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The top court also granted bail to Kumar, the aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the Swati Maliwal assault case noting that he has been in custody for over 100 days.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Tiwari said the bail to Nair and Kumar is just a part of the judicial process and has nothing to do with the merits of the case.
Under the judicial process every arrested person is eligible to get bail if a court is satisfied that the accused cannot influence the witness or the facts of the case, he said.
The AAP leaders should not celebrate the bail granted to Nair and Kumar as they have to stand trial and will "surely face conviction" as the cases against them are "too strong" due to which they had to stay in jail for so long, Tiwari claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: BJP begins Sadasyata Abhiyan, PM Modi emphasises democratic values

Modi, Narendra Modi

Oppn example of what happens in absence of internal democracy: PM Modi

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

BJP's membership drive to relaunch 'Bharat Vijay, Bhajapa Vijay': Amit Shah

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Cong levels new charges against Sebi chief, asks PM to come clean

Delhi HC rejects plea to quash defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi HC rejects plea to quash defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal

Topics : BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Aam Aadmi Party AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon