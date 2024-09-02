Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / SC says no demolitions just for being accused; pan-India guidelines coming

SC says no demolitions just for being accused; pan-India guidelines coming

The Supreme Court, taking a strong stand against 'bulldozer action', raised concerns about the use of house demolitions as a form of punishment

Demolition

Representational image

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 2) indicated its intention to establish pan-India guidelines to address concerns that authorities in various states are using house demolitions (bulldozer action) as a punitive measure against individuals accused of crimes, according to a report by LiveLaw.

A bench consisting of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, while hearing a series of petitions challenging the "bulldozer actions" in different states, requested that parties involved submit draft suggestions to assist the Court in formulating these guidelines. Senior Advocate Nachiketa Joshi was tasked with collating these proposals for presentation to the Court.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bench noted that they would attempt to resolve the issue on a nationwide basis and scheduled the matter for further consideration in two weeks.

"Let us try to resolve the issue on a pan-India basis," the bench said.

Concerns about demolition of homes as punishment


During the proceedings, the bench reportedly raised concerns about the use of house demolitions as a form of punishment. Justice Gavai questioned how a house could be demolished simply because its owner was accused of a crime, adding that even a conviction should not automatically lead to demolition. He clarified that while the Court would not protect unauthorised constructions, there was a need for proper guidelines.

Justice Viswanathan suggested that guidelines should be established and implemented across all states to streamline the process. Justice Gavai emphasised that even if a structure is unauthorised, any demolition should be conducted in accordance with the law. Justice Viswanathan pointed out that demolishing a house due to the actions of a recalcitrant family member was not the appropriate approach.

More From This Section

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa

No govt in 78 years provided 100K jobs in its tenure like us: CM Himanta

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Buch continued to draw salary from ICICI while at Sebi, alleges Congress

Senior Congress leader and Advocate Abhishek Singhvi leaves after a hearing in Karnataka government formation case, at Supreme Court in New Delhi

Abolish Guv's post or appoint statured individuals by consensus: Singhvi

Amanatullah Khan

ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board 'corruption' probe

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM announces high-level probe into allegations against top cops


"A father may have a recalcitrant son, but if the house is demolished on this ground...this is not the way to go about it," he said.

Petitions against ‘unfair’ demolitions


The Supreme Court is currently considering several petitions, initially filed in 2022, related to a demolition drive planned for April 2022 in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. Although the drive was eventually stayed, petitioners sought a declaration that authorities should not resort to bulldozer actions as a punitive measure.

Among these petitions was one filed by former Rajya Sabha MP and CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, who challenged the demolitions carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri following communal violence during the Shobha Yatra processions in April.

During a hearing in September 2023, Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, representing some of the petitioners, reportedly expressed concern over the increasing trend of state governments demolishing homes of individuals accused of crimes. He argued that the right to a home is an integral part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution and urged the Court to order the reconstruction of the demolished houses, LiveLaw noted.

Also Read

Elon Musk

Elon Musk vs the world: Fights the tech titan has been picking up globally

Image Source: Wikipedia

What happened during IC-814 hijack? The focus of Netflix's new series

High temperatures

Record heat in Iran raises global concern as heat index touches 82 degrees

Supreme Court, SC

SC reiterates 'jail is exception' as it grants bail to AAP's Vijay Nair

Meesho, Mohit Rajani

E-commerce major Meesho appoints Mohit Rajani as chief product officer

Topics : BS Web Reports Supreme Court Politics indian politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon