AAP supremo Kejriwal to address second 'Janta ki Adalat' rally on Oct 6

The AAP supremo also said that he would return to the top post after getting a "certificate of honesty" from Delhiites in the assembly polls due in February

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will address his second 'Janta Ki Adalat' rally at north Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium on Sunday, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Friday, Singh expressed hope that the people of Delhi will give a massive mandate to the AAP in the upcoming assembly polls, as a "certificate of Kejriwal's honesty".

He said that the AAP national convenor will address the rally at Chhatrasal Stadium in Model Town.

On September 15, Kejriwal announced his decision to resign from the CM's post, saying that he needed to go to the "peoples' court", just two days after being released from Tihar jail where he spent over five months in connection with the excise policy case.

 

The AAP supremo also said that he would return to the top post after getting a "certificate of honesty" from Delhiites in the assembly polls due in February.

Singh said that the BJP's intention to "finish the Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal" through a "misinformation" campaign was foiled by the AAP convenor.

The BJP has been attacking Kejriwal on corruption issues, citing an alleged liquor scam related to the excise policy 2021-22.

Singh said he was confident of AAP's victory in the assembly polls because under the leadership of Kejriwal, the people of Delhi were provided free of cost services, including electricity and water supply, education, health and bus ride for women among others.

The "biggest certificate" of Kejriwal's honesty is that the AAP government is providing all the facilities free of cost in Delhi and still managing to keep its budget surplus, he claimed.

Kejriwal in his first 'Janta Ki Adalat' rally at Jantar Mantar on September 22, asserted his honesty and posed five questions to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat about the politics of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

