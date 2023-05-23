close

AAP to launch campaigns in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP with 'maha' rallies

After these rallies, the AAP will organise a series of Town Hall events, roadshows, public meetings and events to woo voters in the three poll-bound states, the source said

AAP

AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party will soon launch its poll campaign in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where assembly elections are due later this year.

Party sources said the poll campaigns will start with a "maha rally" in each of the three states.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener, will lead the "maha rally" in the three states. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also participate in the rallies, the sources added.

"The 'maha rally' will be organised in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in view of elections in these states. These rallies are going to be the biggest ever event organised by the party so far," a source in the party said.

After these rallies, the AAP will organise a series of Town Hall events, roadshows, public meetings and events to woo voters in the three poll-bound states, the source said.

"The dates for the three mega rallies will soon be announced," the source added.

The AAP will organise a 'maha rally' in the national capital on June 11 against the Centre's ordinance that nullified the Supreme Court's verdict on control over administrative services in Delhi.

The country will witness a series of assembly polls with the terms of the legislative assemblies in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana ending on different dates between December this year and January 2024.

While the term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17, the tenures of the Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh legislative assemblies conclude on January 3 and January 6, respectively.

The tenures of the Rajasthan and Telangana assemblies end on January 14 and January 16, respectively.

Polls in these five states being held together cannot be ruled out at this stage.

The AAP has decided to contest all seats in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as well BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

"Among these three states, Madhya Pradesh has the most fertile ground for our party, especially in the Gwalior-Reva belt. We are getting good response from the people in this region and hoping to win some seats in the assembly polls as there is strong anti-incumbency against the BJP government," another source in the party said.

"AAP has a good poll prospect in Madhya Pradesh due to people's disenchantment with both the Congress and the ruling BJP. Corruption is the biggest issue in the state. We are hoping to succeed in projecting the AAP as an alternative in the state," the source added.

First Published: May 23 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

