Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Adhir Ranjan reason for alliance not working out in Bengal: Derek O'Brien

The remark came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will fight the Lok Sabha polls "alone" in the state

Derek O'Brien

"After the general elections, if the Congress does its job and defeats the BJP on a substantial number of seats, the Trinamool Congress will very much be a part of the front that believes and fights for the Constitution | | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien Thursday held West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury responsible for an alliance not working out between the two parties in West Bengal.
The remark came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will fight the Lok Sabha polls "alone" in the state.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Claiming that Chowdhury was the reason the alliance did not work out in West Bengal, O'Brien said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had many detractors but only two -- the BJP and Chowdhury -- have repeatedly spoken out against the bloc.
"After the general elections, if the Congress does its job and defeats the BJP on a substantial number of seats, the Trinamool Congress will very much be a part of the front that believes and fights for the Constitution," O'Brien told reporters here.
Banerjee's sudden comments on Wednesday forced the Congress to adopt a conciliatory approach with party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asserting that the opposition bloc INDIA "cannot be imagined without Mamata Banerjee".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Prez Murmu over selection of CIC

Adhir slams Mamata over ED summons to Abhishek in coal 'scam' case

PM should speak in Parliament on security breach issue: Adhir Chowdhury

Took rules of no-trust motion to drag PM to Lok Sabha: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC's Derek O' Brien suspended from RS for remainder of monsoon session

Day after Mamata's vow to fight alone, Rahul says INDIA will fight 'anyay'

Inspired by Ram Rajya, Delhi govt provides good health, education: Kejriwal

Assam CM Sarma will be arrested not Rahul Gandhi, says Sanjay Raut

INDIA bloc will fight against injustice across country, says Rahul Gandhi

Strengthen Congress to regain past glory in coastal districts: Shivakumar

Topics : Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Derek O’Brien Congress All India Trinamool Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon