Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Assam CM Sarma will be arrested not Rahul Gandhi, says Sanjay Raut

Further, slamming the ED's action, Sanjay Raut said that this is not the action of the ED but of BJP

Sanjay Raut. Photo: ANI

Sanjay Raut. Photo: ANI

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Launching a blistering attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks to arrest Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the politics of the entire country is changing, adding "Perhaps you will be arrested instead of Rahul."
Addressing a press conference, Raut asked the Assam CM to arrest Rahul Gandhi right now.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Do it now. After the Lok Sabha elections, the politics of the entire country is changing, perhaps you will be arrested instead of Rahul Gandhi. Much corruption is there," he said.
Responding to the West Bengal CM and Punjab CM decision to fight solo in the Lok Sabha elections, Raut said that in these two states, there is always some confusion in seat sharing.
"Be it Mamata Banerjee or AAP, they will contest elections alone but it does not mean that they will help the BJP or go with them. These two states are such that there is always some confusion in seat sharing," he added.
Further, slamming the ED's action, Sanjay Raut said that this is not the action of the ED but of BJP.
"They don't serve notice in ambulance scams of 8000 crores. Hasan Mushrif and Praful Patel won't get any notice. Yesterday Rohit Pawar was questioned for 11 hours, today Kishori Pednekar has been called. I know Sandeep Raut also got the notice. Our people will go and stand strong. They don't give notice to Kirit Somaiya. We are not afraid, what will you do? Will you arrest us? This is not the action of ED but of BJP," Raut said.
"Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting is there today. We already discussed this with Prakash Ambedkar. All discussions are going positively," he added.
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday expressed faith in Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigations into the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case.
NCP MP Supriya Sule along with other party leaders had accompanied Rohit Pawar to the office of the central investigation agency this morning where the latter was summoned for questioning in the case.
"Satyamev Jayate. The truth will triumph...Investigations must be transparent and fair. I have full faith in ED. I am sure they will hear Rohit's side. He has come. We are going to completely cooperate with all the agencies because we have nothing to hide," Sule said speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Also Read

Largest Ambedkar statue in North America to be unveiled on Oct 14

Congress didn't deserve Ram mandir invitation: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Our talks on seat sharing almost done: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

ED threatening leaders who want to join Shiv Sena (UBT): Sanjay Raut

Chhattisgarh polls: Lord Mahadev will not spare Baghel, says Himanta Sarma

INDIA bloc will fight against injustice across country, says Rahul Gandhi

Strengthen Congress to regain past glory in coastal districts: Shivakumar

Congress seeks extension of paddy procurement drive in Chhattisgarh

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Bengal, Adhir Ranjan welcomes Rahul Gandhi

Keep filing FIRs, we will continue Nyay Yatra: Cong responds to Assam CM

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam assembly polls Assam BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVENational Girl Child Day 2024National Voters' DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon