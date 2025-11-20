Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
After Bihar defeat, Prashant Kishor undertakes silent fast at Gandhi Ashram

After Bihar defeat, Prashant Kishor undertakes silent fast at Gandhi Ashram

Kishor visited the Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district, set up by Mahatma Gandhi about a century ago, for his 'maun upvaas'

Prashant Kishor on Monday undertook a day-long silent fast | Image: X@jan_overseas

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Chastened by the drubbing received by his Jan Suraaj Party in the recently held Bihar assembly polls, political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Monday undertook a day-long silent fast.

Kishor visited the Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district, set up by Mahatma Gandhi about a century ago, for his "maun upvaas", according to a statement issued here by the Jan Suraaj Party.

Notably, Kishor, who is known to have great admiration for Mahatma Gandhi, had chosen the same spot three years ago for launching a 3,500 km-long "pada yatra" that culminated in the formation of Jan Suraaj Party on Gandhi Jayanti last year.

 

The 48-year-old, who was accompanied by party colleagues like state unit chief Manoj Bharti, paid floral tributes to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi before starting his "maun upvas".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Prashant Kishor Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

