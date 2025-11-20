Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / 'Diplomatic setback': Congress on US panel report citing Pak's 'success'

'Diplomatic setback': Congress on US panel report citing Pak's 'success'

The party's communications in-charge said the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has just submitted its annual report to the US Congress

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Will the PM and the MEA register their objections and protest: Jairam Ramesh | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Thursday described as "yet another severe setback" to India's diplomacy a US commission reportedly mentioning in its report of "Pakistan's military success over India" in a four-day clash, and asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs will register their objections to it.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said US President Donald Trump has claimed 60 times so far that he had "halted Operation Sindoor" but the prime minister has kept "completely quiet".

The party's communications in-charge said the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has just submitted its annual report to the US Congress. The commission set up jointly by the US Senate and House of Representatives has twelve independent members, Ramesh pointed out.

 

"The 2025 Annual Report is almost 800 pages long. The sections on pages 108 and 109 are simply astonishing and beyond understanding. It describes the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025 orchestrated by Pakistan as an 'insurgent attack'," Ramesh said.

"It speaks of 'Pakistan's military success over India' in the four-day clash," he said on X.

Also Read

Al Falah University

Highlights: Al Falah group chaiman Jawed Siddiqui in ED custody for 13 days

Rahul Gandhi

Her courage, patriotism inspire me: Rahul on Indira's birth anniversary

PM Modi

PM Modi pays tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Congress, Congress flag

Tally is now 60: Congress after Trump repeats India-Pak peace broker claim

kolkata metro

LIVE news: Land swap with Nepal consulate clears hurdle for Kolkata Metro's Purple Line work

"President Trump has claimed 60 times (so far) that he had halted Operation Sindoor. The PM has kept completely quiet. Now comes this report of the US-China Economic and Security Commission of the US Congress that is simply unacceptable to India," Ramesh said.

Will the PM and the MEA register their objections and protest, he asked.

"Our diplomacy has suffered yet another severe setback," Ramesh claimed and shared the screenshot of the relevant pages of the report on X.

"China's role in the May 7-10, 2025, clash between Pakistan's and India's militaries drew global attention as Pakistan's military relied upon Chinese weaponry and reportedly leveraged Chinese intelligence. During the clash, triggered by India's response to a deadly insurgent attack that killed 26 civilians both countries attacked targets farther into one another's territories than at any time in 50 years," the report said, according to a screenshot shared by Ramesh.

"Pakistan's military success over India in its four-day clash showcased Chinese weaponry. While characterization of this conflict as a 'proxy war' may overstate China's role as an instigator, Beijing opportunistically leveraged the conflict to test and advertise the sophistication of its weapons, useful in the contexts of its ongoing border tensions with India and its expanding defense industry goals," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Arif Mohammad Khan, Arif Mohammad, Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar set to take oath as Bihar CM for 10th time: Key facts

Omar Abdullah, Omar

All Kashmiris now looked at with suspicion after Delhi blast: Omar Abdullah

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin slams Centre for rejecting Coimbatore, Madurai Metro projects

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata slams ECI after death of BLO, alleges 'unbearable SIR pressure'

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin slams Centre's 'no metro' move for Madurai, Coimbatore as revenge

Topics : Congress Indian National Congress Jairam Ramesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon