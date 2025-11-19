Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Stalin slams Centre for rejecting Coimbatore, Madurai Metro projects

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin accused the Centre of rejecting Metro rail proposals for Coimbatore and Madurai on flimsy grounds, calling it political revenge

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday accused the Centre of rejecting the Metro rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai on “flimsy grounds,” and highlighted it as a move to take political revenge against the state.
 
Stalin added that the state will “fight and win” against such political retaliation. This coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Coimbatore on Wednesday. Stalin said in a social media post that the Central Government led by the BJP has denied Metro rail for ‘Temple City’ Madurai and for ‘South India’s Manchester’, Coimbatore, on flimsy grounds.
 
“A government exists to serve people without bias. Yet the Union BJP treats Tamil Nadu’s democratic choice as a reason to take revenge. Pushing such a political custom, in which BJP-ruled states get Metros for smaller Tier II cities while opposition-ruled states are deprived, is a disgraceful approach. Tamil Nadu, the land of self-respect, will never accept such a distortion of federal principles,” Stalin said in a strongly worded post on X Platform.
 
 
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had rejected the state’s Metro proposals for Madurai and Coimbatore, citing population norms under the Metro Rail Policy 2017. Based in the policy, Metro projects can be granted to cities having a population of more than 2 million. Media reports indicate that the population of Coimbatore was 1.58 million based on the 2011 Census, while the Local Planning Authority area pegged it at 2.35 million. For Madurai, this stood at 1 million for the Municipal Corporation and the urban agglomeration around 1.47 million.
 
Stalin said that the Centre in a similar way tried to block the Chennai Metro project too. “They attempted to stall the Chennai Metro, and we overcame those malicious attempts and kept the project progressing. With the same determination, we will secure the Metro Rail that Madurai and Coimbatore need for their future growth,” he said. “Tamil Nadu will fight! Tamil Nadu will win!” he added.

The state government has indicated that Tier II cities with lesser population had got similar projects approved. These include Agra (1.6 million), Patna (1.7 million) and Bhopal (1.88 million).
 
“The Centre has approved Metros for cities with lower population than ours. In our case, they have rejected Coimbatore which has a higher population and Madurai which has a comparable population to those cities. The Centre has not considered our Tier II non-state capital cities while they have done for other states,” said a source.
 
“GoI has approved for many Tier II cities other than capital cities. These include Agra and Kanpur in UP, Nagpur and Pune in Maharashtra, Indore in MP and Surat in Gujarat,” the source added.
 

Topics : mk stalin Stalin Tamil Nadu BJP

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

