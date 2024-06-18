After Priyanka, husband Robert Vadra looking to enter politics? His answer

Following the Congress' announcement that senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her debut into active politics through the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, her husband, Robert Vadra, expressed happiness on Tuesday.

Priyanka is set to contest the Wayanad Lok Sabha bye-election, which has been necessitated after Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to vacate the seat while keeping UP's Raebareli.

"I am happy that Priyanka Gandhi is going to fight from Wayanad. She should be in the Parliament, not because she has been campaigning but I want her to be in the Parliament," Vadra remarked.

He further added that Priyanka should be in Parliament before him and that he can follow her at a suitable time.

Vadra also thanked the public for "teaching a lesson" to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He lauded Rahul and Priyanka for fighting hard and forging a coalition with the non-BJP parties.

"Today we have a stronger Opposition," he noted, emphasising that it is crucial for maintaining democratic values.

Robert Vadra's response to dynasty politics charge

On the BJP's allegations of dynasty politics , Vadra asked the saffron party to look at its own history. "They can't talk about Parivarvaad (nepotism)," he said, claiming that the public no longer wants to hear them.

In May, Vadra hinted at joining politics as a Rajya Sabha member. He said that he doesn't want to join politics to "give replies" to anyone but to serve the public.

"I will surely join active politics after some time," he had remarked.

Priyanka's poll debut for Wayanad

Rahul, who won both Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) and Wayanad (Kerala), has decided to represent the UP Congress bastion. The laws, though, allow candidates to contest two seats in elections and prohibit them from retaining both.

If Priyanka wins the Wayanad constituency bye-election, the Gandhi family will have three members in the Parliament. The Gandhi siblings will be joined by their mother, Sonia Gandhi, who currently holds a Rajya Sabha seat.

With Priyanka in Wayanad and Rahul in Raebareli, the Congress is aiming to send a symbolic message to the public that the daily is present in both north and south.