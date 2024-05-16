Who is Robert Fico, the Slovakian Prime Minister, shot multiple times?

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot and wounded on Wednesday, is a seasoned politician known for his controversial stance. The populist leader made a stunning comeback last October, securing his third term after running a campaign that criticised the West for supporting Ukraine in the conflict with Russia.

However, his decades-long career has now been marked by an episode of violence. He is currently in a life-threatening condition in hospital after being shot multiple times in an assassination attempt.

Here's all you need to know about him.

Fico's early life

Fico was born in 1964 in what was then Czechoslovakia and graduated from law school in 1986. His entry into politics commenced with the Communist Party just before the 1989 Velvet Revolution, which witnessed the dissolution of the former Czechoslovakia and heralded the advent of capitalism and democracy.

In the 1990s, he served for several years as a governmental representative for the Slovak Republic before the European Court of Human Rights and the European Commission of Human Rights. His initial election to Slovakia's Parliament occurred in 1992 as a member of the Party of the Democratic Left.

During this period, despite his aspirations, he was overlooked for a ministerial position by the Democratic Left Party (SDL), the political successor of the Communist Party, in 1998. Consequently, he resigned abruptly the following year to establish his own party, the Smer-Social Democrats (Smer-SD), where he has played a significant role ever since.

Controversies surround Slovakian PM

In 2006, the decision to depart from the SDL proved advantageous when Smer-SD secured a sweeping victory in Parliament, propelling Fico into the prime ministerial role just two years after Slovakia joined the European Union (EU). Aligning with the far-right Slovak National Party (SNS), which shared his vehement anti-refugee stance and populist tendencies, the leftist leader solidified his position.

Seizing upon the global financial crisis of 2008, Fico strategically bolstered his public appeal by rejecting austerity measures. Slovakia's adoption of the eurozone in 2009 marked the pinnacle of Fico's initial four-year tenure as prime minister. However, electoral outcomes in 2010 relegated him to the opposition ranks after his coalition-building efforts faltered despite electoral success.

Amidst the European refugee influx of 2015, Fico adopted a stringent stance on migration, adamantly opposing the establishment of a distinct Muslim community within Slovakia and vehemently criticising the EU's refugee quota programme.

In 2018, Fico and his government resigned amidst controversy following the tragic murder of Slovakian investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée. Kuciak's investigative work had implicated high-ranking Slovak politicians in tax-related malfeasance.

Over time, the veteran leader garnered notoriety for his verbal attacks on journalists and faced criminal charges in 2022, alleging the formation of a criminal entity and abuse of authority.

Slovakian PM's pro-Russia stance

After five years in opposition, Fico's party secured victory in the 2023 parliamentary elections with a platform advocating pro-Russian and anti-American sentiments. This marked his third term in office, establishing him as the longest-serving head of government in Slovakia's history, reported The Associated Press.

While Fico and Smer are often characterised as left-populists, critics have likened his approach to that of Viktor Orban, the nationalist Prime Minister of neighbouring Hungary, due to his friendlier stance towards Russia.

During his campaign for a third term, Fico pledged to cease Slovakia's military support to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, alleging the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) and the United States' involvement in provoking Moscow's actions.

Following his electoral success, the new government promptly ceased arms shipments to Ukraine. Subsequently, numerous protests erupted across Slovakia, denouncing Fico's pro-Russian policies and other governmental decisions.

In a recent publication titled "Fico: Obsessed with Power," Slovak sociologist Michal Vasecka asserted that Fico "definitely appreciates Putin's authoritarianism" and noted that his relationship with Russia is influenced by historical ties encapsulated by the socialist maxim "with the Soviet Union for eternity."

Leading Slovakia away from pro-Western course

Fico's return to power has sparked concerns among his critics that he and his party, long mired in scandal, may steer Slovakia away from its pro-Western course. He has pledged to pursue a "sovereign" foreign policy, advocated for a stringent stance on migration and non-governmental organisations, and campaigned against LGBTQ+ rights.

Moreover, he has taken aim at Slovakia's president, Zuzana Caputova, branding her a "US puppet." A former human rights lawyer and activist, Caputova has initiated legal action against the Prime Minister for spreading lies about her.

The journalistic community in Slovakia has also voiced apprehension over recent decisions to replace the nation's public broadcaster, which could potentially expose it to political manipulation.

In a significant move last December, Fico announced intentions to eliminate the special prosecutor's office responsible for handling cases of high-level corruption and organised crime. This action has prompted speculation that the European Union might consider freezing some funding to the country, reported The Guardian.

Fico's approach mirrors that of several other nationalist leaders who have ascended to prominence in recent years.

World reacts to attack on Slovak PM Robert Fico

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India condemned the incident, labelling it a "cowardly and dastardly act."

Expressing his shock over the incident, Modi wrote on X: "I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic."

US President Joe Biden also denounced the shooting, describing it as a "horrific act of violence." He added that he and first lady Jill Biden "are praying for a swift recovery, and our thoughts are with his family and the people of Slovakia."

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the attack was a "monstrous crime."

"There can be no justification for this monstrous crime. I know Robert Fico as a courageous and strong-minded man. I very much hope that these qualities will help him to survive this difficult situation," Putin said.

French President Emmanuel Macron took to social media to express his shock and condemnation of the attack, offering solidarity with Fico, his family, and Slovakia. "Shocked by the shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this attack," he said. "My thoughts and solidarity are with him, his family and the people of Slovakia."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni decried the attack and "all forms of violence" on "democracy and freedom."

"I learned with deep shock the news of the cowardly attack," Meloni said in a statement. She also stressed her government's "strongest condemnation of all forms of violence and attacks on the cardinal principles of democracy and freedom."