AIADMK organises protest against spurious hooch deaths in Tamil Nadu

The opposition AIADMK came out heavily against the ruling DMK over the hooch deaths in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of the state.
As many as 22 people died and 45 were hospitalised in these two districts following consumption of spurious liquor.
The AIADMK delegation led by former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) submitted a memorandum to Governor of Tamil Nadu, R.N. Ravi, and requested him to direct the government to conduct appropriate inquiry into the hooch tragedy.
Senior party leaders, Dindigul C. Srinivasan, K.P. Munuswamy, A D. Jayakumar and S.P. Velusamy accompanied Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will meet the Governor.
The AIADMK leaders targeted the DMK regime for the failure of law and order in the state and said that the police have failed to act properly on the availability of spurious liquor in the state.
Incidentally, DMK is in a spot after the husband of Ramya, the Tindivanam municipal councilor of the party, Raja, was arrested and slapped with Goonda Act for carrying illicit arrack.
The Tamil Nadu police have conducted raids across the state against illicit liquor and have arrested many people in various districts of the state.--IANS
