close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AIADMK organises protest against spurious hooch deaths in Tamil Nadu

The opposition AIADMK came out heavily against the ruling DMK over the hooch deaths in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of the state.

IANS Chennai
AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The opposition AIADMK came out heavily against the ruling DMK over the hooch deaths in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of the state.

As many as 22 people died and 45 were hospitalised in these two districts following consumption of spurious liquor.

The AIADMK delegation led by former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) submitted a memorandum to Governor of Tamil Nadu, R.N. Ravi, and requested him to direct the government to conduct appropriate inquiry into the hooch tragedy.

Senior party leaders, Dindigul C. Srinivasan, K.P. Munuswamy, A D. Jayakumar and S.P. Velusamy accompanied Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will meet the Governor.

The AIADMK leaders targeted the DMK regime for the failure of law and order in the state and said that the police have failed to act properly on the availability of spurious liquor in the state.

Incidentally, DMK is in a spot after the husband of Ramya, the Tindivanam municipal councilor of the party, Raja, was arrested and slapped with Goonda Act for carrying illicit arrack.

Also Read

AIADMK gets boost in Tiruchy after AMMK strongman M Sekar joins party

Karnataka polls 2023: AIADMK fields candidate from Pulikeshi Nagar

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital

Karnataka Assembly session begins with RV Deshpande as pro-tem Speaker

Suffering for being part of opposition: NCP's Jayant Patil on ED summons

Office of President reduced to tokenism under BJP govt, says Kharge

Cabinet reshuffle: 3 new ministers to take oath in Odisha on Monday

The Tamil Nadu police have conducted raids across the state against illicit liquor and have arrested many people in various districts of the state.--IANS

aal/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AIADMK Tamil Nadu

First Published: May 22 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital

Satyendar Jain | Photo: ANI
2 min read

Karnataka Assembly session begins with RV Deshpande as pro-tem Speaker

Goa: Notification for Dy Speaker poll withdrawn amid Cong split rumours
2 min read

Suffering for being part of opposition: NCP's Jayant Patil on ED summons

Jayant Patil
3 min read

Office of President reduced to tokenism under BJP govt, says Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge
2 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: 3 new ministers to take oath in Odisha on Monday

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Siddaramaiah's anti-urban bias may well become the chink in Cong's armour

Karnataka election
4 min read

President, not PM, should inaugurate new Parliament building: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read
Premium

Reworking the casts: Lesson from Karnataka poll outcome for the BJP

Modi
5 min read

Political fortunes: Here are the average assets of re-contesting MLAs

crorepatis politicians
2 min read
Premium

With Karnataka win, Congress gets a template for other Assembly polls

Karnataka
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon