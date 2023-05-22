close

Suffering for being part of opposition: NCP's Jayant Patil on ED summons

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party president Jayant Patil, whom the ED has summoned for questioning in a money laundering case, said one faces such sufferings for being part of the opposition

Jayant Patil

Jayant Patil

Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party president Jayant Patil, whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned for questioning on Monday in a money laundering case, said one faces such sufferings for being part of the opposition.

Speaking to reporters outside his residence in Mumbai, Patil said he was going to appear before the ED and also asked his party workers to maintain peace.

The ED has summoned Patil for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS, as per officials.

The 61-year-old MLA from Islampur seat of Maharashtra was issued the first summons for appearance on May 12, but he had sought deferment for about 10 days citing some personal and official engagements.

The politician was subsequently asked to appear on May 22.

Patil on Monday said, I am part of the opposition and one needs to face such type of suffering. I never heard the name of the IL&FS in the past, but the ED officials have summoned me to appear before them. I will try to address their queries in the legal framework.

Several party workers gathered outside the NCP office, which is adjacent to the ED's office in south Mumbai.

"I appeal to the party workers to maintain peace and allow the officials to do their work. I am going to appear before the ED officials. I also ask party workers not to be afraid of it, said Patil, a seven-term legislator who is former state minister of home and finance.

However, several NCP workers gathered near the NCP's office, protesting against the summons issued to Patil. They shouted slogans against the Union government and claimed the action against Patil was "political vendetta".

Patil told reporters earlier this month that he never had any association or financial dealing with IL&FS.

Alleged payment of some "commission amount" by some accused companies to entities linked to Patil are under the scanner of the ED and it is understood he will be questioned about these transactions and his statement recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency recently initiated fresh action in this 2019 case after it searched the Mumbai offices of-- Deloitte Haskins and Sells and BSR and Associates, an Indian affiliate of global accounting firm KPMG--, the two former auditors of IL&FS.

The Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 22 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

