AIFB will hold talks with leaders of 'INDIA' bloc on seat-sharing

Press Trust of India Madurai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) will hold parleys with the leaders of the INDIA Bloc on sharing seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, AIFB's vice president P V Kathiravan said on Saturday.
A poll panel comprising senior leaders has been constituted today and it will commence the negotiations with the INDIA Bloc leaders especially DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, soon, he said.
The panel would also engage other leaders of the alliance in the talks and on facing the poll, Kathiravan said in a release here.
"We will urge the ruling DMK to allot us the Theni constituency where we are strong," he said.
Meanwhile, the Central Committee of the AIFB which met here with its president Naren Chatterjee in the chair resolved to relieve G Devarajan from the post of national general secretary till a new general secretary is elected. Chatterjee will hold the additional charge of general secretary.

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

