Ajit Pawar-led NCP, BJP engage in verbal war over Organiser's article

The article had criticised the BJP for forming an alliance with the NCP

The BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Thursday indulged in a verbal duel over an article in Organiser. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Thursday indulged in a verbal duel over an article in Organiser, a weekly known to be close to the RSS.
The article had criticised the BJP for forming an alliance with the NCP.

Speaking to reporters, NCP leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, "To some extent, it (article) may be true.

Some have also criticised the BJP for including leaders from the Congress, such as former chief minister Ashok Chavan.

Even former Congress leader Milind Deora was inducted by CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and made an RS member."

"But who will talk about the result in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP's seats decreased?

What about other states where they lost some seats?" he asked.

Later, NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel said, "An article in a weekly does not reflect the BJP's stance. It should not be interpreted in that manner."

However, NCP youth wing leader Sooraj Chavan lashed out saying the when the BJP performs well, credit is given to the hard work of the RSS but a defeat is blamed on Ajit Pawar.

Hitting back, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said, "The RSS is like a father figure to all of us.

There is no need to make comments about the RSS. Sooraj Chavan should not have rushed to comment on the organisation.

The BJP has not commented against the NCP. It would be better if such issues are discussed during NDA meetings.
First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

