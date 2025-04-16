Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Akhilesh accuses Yogi-led UP govt of large-scale mining in Chambal ravines

Akhilesh accuses Yogi-led UP govt of large-scale mining in Chambal ravines

Yadav questioned whether the small and large hills near the historic Sumer Singh Fort had been transferred to regions like Basti and Gorakhpur

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office, in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged large-scale illegal mining and environmental destruction in the Chambal ravines in Etawah, accusing UP government-led officials of facilitating the disappearance of entire hills.

In a strongly worded post on X, Yadav questioned whether the small and large hills near the historic Sumer Singh Fort had been "transferred" to regions like Basti and Gorakhpur in collusion with lower and higher-ranking officials. 

 

He shared a video clip showing what appeared to be a partially flattened landscape where hills once stood.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ladki Bahin scheme to continue, no question of scrapping it: Ajit Pawar

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Cong to hold protest as ED charges Sonia, Rahul in National Herald case

Robert Vadra

ED questions Robert Vadra in land deal case, summons him again on April 16

Alka Lamba

Cong seeks special Parliament session, white paper on inflation rise

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka party president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Siddaramaiah takes part in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Mandya on Thursday.

ED files chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather ForecastUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon