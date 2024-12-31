Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 07:19 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / As CM Biren says sorry, Cong asks why PM can't go to Manipur and apologise

As CM Biren says sorry, Cong asks why PM can't go to Manipur and apologise

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the people of Manipur cannot understand their neglect by the prime minister, whom he accused of deliberately avoiding a visit to Manipur

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

His comments came hours after Biren Singh apologised for the ethnic conflict in Manipur, which claimed over 250 lives. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday apologised for the ethnic conflict in the state, the Congress asked why can't Prime Minister Narendra Modi go there and do the same even though he travels across the country and the world.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the people of Manipur cannot understand their neglect by the prime minister, whom he accused of deliberately avoiding a visit to Manipur. 

"Why can't the Prime Minister go to Manipur and say the same thing there? He has deliberately avoided visiting the state since May 4, 2023, even as he jets around the country and the world," Ramesh said in his post.

 

"The people of Manipur simply cannot understand this neglect," he said.

His comments came hours after Biren Singh apologised for the ethnic conflict in Manipur, which claimed over 250 lives and rendered thousands homeless since May 2023, appealing to all communities to forget and forgive past mistakes and live together in a "peaceful" and "prosperous" state.

Also Read

Manipur violence

Manipur in 2024: Chaos, ethnic violence, protests reigned supreme

Manipur police search operation

Security forces destroy 4 bunkers, occupy 3 after gunfights in Manipur

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Fresh violence in Manipur: CM Biren Singh condemns attack, calls for peace

Manipur violence, Firing, Bullets fired, Bullet

No restriction on freedom of expression in Manipur: Writer Haobam Satyabati

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM

Manipur was on right track of development before May 2023: CM Biren Singh

"I want to say sorry for what happened in the state. Many people lost their loved ones and many had to leave their homes. I regret and want to apologise. But after seeing relative peace in the last three-four months, I hope that normalcy will be restored in the coming year.

"Whatever happened has happened... I want to appeal to all communities to forgive and forget our past mistakes and start life afresh by living together in a peaceful and prosperous Manipur," Singh said in Imphal.

The chief minister also claimed that firing incidents have declined in the state over the past 20 months since the ethnic conflict broke out in May 2023.

More From This Section

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM condemns Maharashtra minister Rane's 'mini Pakistan' remark

Pramod Tiwari, Pramod

Rahul Gandhi gone for a pre-planned event: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

PremiumFemale students, School girls

Now-defunct Dhanalakshmi scheme improved outcomes for girl-child: Study

K Annamalai, Annamalai

Student assault: BJP to take out 'justice rally' from Madurai to Chennai

Modi, Narendra Modi

BJP stumbles in 2024 LS polls but stamps authority in state elections

Topics : Manipur govt Biren Singh Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon