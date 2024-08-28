Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Assam CM Himanta hits out at Mamata Banerjee over 'provocative' speech

Assam CM Himanta hits out at Mamata Banerjee over 'provocative' speech

In the clip, Banerjee is seen stressing that though Bangladesh and her state share the same language and culture, both are two different countries with West Bengal being part of India

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

He claimed that Banerjee was trying to provoke the public to hide her own failures. | File photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday for allegedly threatening the northeastern state with unrest.
He claimed that Banerjee was trying to provoke the public to hide her own failures.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don't show your anger to us, Sarma wrote on X, sharing a 46-second video clip of a speech by the West Bengal CM.
In the clip, Banerjee is seen stressing that though Bangladesh and her state share the same language and culture, both are two different countries with West Bengal being part of India.
Alleging that Modi's party is trying to fuel the situation in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, If Bengal is set on fire, Assam, northeast, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also be affected.
She was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the foundation day of her party's student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad.
Don't even try to incite India with your politics of failure. It does not suit you to speak divisive language, Sarma added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa

935,000 people with locked biometrics to get Aadhaar card: Assam CM Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa

Champai Soren under own govt 'surveillance' for 5 months: Himanta Sarma

Kapil Sibal

Pure communal venom: Sibal slams Assam CM for his remark on Muslims

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

I will take sides, won't let 'Miya' Muslims take over Assam: Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma,Himanta Bisw,Assam CM

Opposition protests Himanta govt's failure to prevent crimes against women

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Assam West Bengal doctors protests

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon