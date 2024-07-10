Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Assembly by-polls today: In Himachal's Dehra, CM Sukhu's wife in fray. List

Assembly by-polls update: By-elections for Himachal's Hamirpur, Dehra, and Nalagarh seats were announced following the resignation of three independent MLAs who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party

Assembly by poll JULY 10

An elderly woman shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Uttarakhand Assembly bypolls, in Chamoli district, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 13 constituencies are voting for the Assembly by-polls across seven states on Wednesday, including Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra where Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu’s wife, Kamlesh Thakur, is a key candidate on a Congress ticket.

By-polls at all three seats in Himachal: Hamirpur, Dehra and Nalagarh were triggered after three independent MLAs resigned from their seats to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The voting process is underway since this morning across all 13 constituencies and is set to conclude by 6 pm.

Which constituencies in Himachal are voting for Assembly by-polls?

1) Dehra constituency

The hill state’s Dehra seat is located in Kangra district, on which five candidates including Thakur are in fray. Besides 53-year-old Thakur, the BJP’s Hoshyar Singh, and three independent contestants: Sanjay Sharma, Sulekha Devi, Arun Ankesh Syal are also contesting the polls.

2) Hamirpur constituency

Hamirpur, which is also a Lok Sabha constituency retained by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, will witness the Assembly by-poll battle between four candidates. The BJP has fielded Ashish Sharma while the Congress has placed its bet on Dr Pushpinder Verma. Two other candidates are contesting independently.

3) Nalagarh segment

A total of six candidates are vying for the Nalagarh seat, including Hardeep Singh Bawa of the Congress and KL Thakur from the BJP. A third candidate, Kishori Lal Sharma is contesting the polls on the ticket of Swabhiman Party, while three candidates are fighting the elections independently.

More From This Section

Satyendar Jain

CCTV graft case : Fake probe ordered against Jain at BJP's behest, says AAP

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

Maha govt seeks Maratha quota consensus at all-party meet, MVA boycotts

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Jairam Ramesh seeks breach of privilege proceedings against PM Modi

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Modi govt's only mission is to make sure youth are jobless, alleges Kharge

Jairam Ramesh

Ahead of PM visit, Jairam reminds of Nehru's role in Austria's emergence

Which constituencies in West Bengal are voting for Assembly by-polls?

4) Maniktala seat

The BJP has given the ticket to Kalyan Chaubey, who is up for an election battle against the Trinamool Congress’ Supti Pande.

5) Ranaghat Dakshin

6) Bagdah constituency

7) Raiganj

Which constituencies in Uttarakhand are voting for Assembly by-polls?

8) Badrinath constituency

9) Manglaur seat

Which constituencies in Tamil Nadu are voting for Assembly by-polls?

10) Vikravandi constituency

Which constituencies in Bihar are voting for Assembly by-polls?

11) Rupauli

Which constituencies in Madhya Pradesh are voting for Assembly by-polls?

12) Amarwara

Which constituencies in Punjab are voting for Assembly by-polls?

13) -Jalandhar West


Also Read

Bus accident, Unnao bus accident

LIVE: PM Modi announces Rs 2L ex-gratia to kin of deceased in Unnao bus accident, Rs 50K to injured

election, vote, voting, election 2024, lok sabha voting

Bypolls to 5 legislative council vacancies in 4 states on July 12

BJP

BJP declares name of candidates for by-polls to 4 Assembly seats in Bengal

TMC supporters

TMC announces candidates for assembly by-elections in West Bengal

BJP Congress, political party, congress

Himachal Congress ex-MLAs contesting assembly bypolls on BJP ticket

Topics : Election Commission of India bypolls Himachal Pradesh elections Tamil Nadu bypolls Bengal bypolls MP bypolls BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon