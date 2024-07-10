Assembly by-polls today: In Himachal's Dehra, CM Sukhu's wife in fray. List

An elderly woman shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Uttarakhand Assembly bypolls, in Chamoli district, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

As many as 13 constituencies are voting for the Assembly by-polls across seven states on Wednesday, including Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra where Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu’s wife, Kamlesh Thakur, is a key candidate on a Congress ticket.

By-polls at all three seats in Himachal: Hamirpur, Dehra and Nalagarh were triggered after three independent MLAs resigned from their seats to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Beating all odds, a cancer survivor Sh Brij Lal, a 71-year-old voter of Village Palsoti, Hamirpur, visits polling station for exercising his franchise, making himself proud and our Democracy stronger. We salute him! #ECISVEEP #Byeelection2024 pic.twitter.com/2gFLmBvPYd If I can vote, why can't you!Beating all odds, a cancer survivor Sh Brij Lal, a 71-year-old voter of Village Palsoti, Hamirpur, visits polling station for exercising his franchise, making himself proud and our Democracy stronger. We salute him! #UTSAV July 10, 2024 The voting process is underway since this morning across all 13 constituencies and is set to conclude by 6 pm. Which constituencies in Himachal are voting for Assembly by-polls? 1) Dehra constituency The hill state’s Dehra seat is located in Kangra district, on which five candidates including Thakur are in fray. Besides 53-year-old Thakur, the BJP’s Hoshyar Singh, and three independent contestants: Sanjay Sharma, Sulekha Devi, Arun Ankesh Syal are also contesting the polls.

2) Hamirpur constituency

Hamirpur, which is also a Lok Sabha constituency retained by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, will witness the Assembly by-poll battle between four candidates. The BJP has fielded Ashish Sharma while the Congress has placed its bet on Dr Pushpinder Verma. Two other candidates are contesting independently.

3) Nalagarh segment

A total of six candidates are vying for the Nalagarh seat, including Hardeep Singh Bawa of the Congress and KL Thakur from the BJP. A third candidate, Kishori Lal Sharma is contesting the polls on the ticket of Swabhiman Party, while three candidates are fighting the elections independently.

Which constituencies in West Bengal are voting for Assembly by-polls?

4) Maniktala seat

The BJP has given the ticket to Kalyan Chaubey, who is up for an election battle against the Trinamool Congress’ Supti Pande.

5) Ranaghat Dakshin

6) Bagdah constituency

7) Raiganj

Which constituencies in Uttarakhand are voting for Assembly by-polls?

8) Badrinath constituency

9) Manglaur seat

Which constituencies in Tamil Nadu are voting for Assembly by-polls?

10) Vikravandi constituency

Which constituencies in Bihar are voting for Assembly by-polls?

11) Rupauli

Which constituencies in Madhya Pradesh are voting for Assembly by-polls?

12) Amarwara

Which constituencies in Punjab are voting for Assembly by-polls?

13) -Jalandhar West