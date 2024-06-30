Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Atishi inspects Chandrawal plant, says water supply to be normal soon

She said that unexpected rains flooded the pumping house of the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, damaging the motors

Atishi marlena, Atishi

File Image: Delhi Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday instructed officials to repair the pump house at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant that was flooded due to heavy rains and ensure that such problems do not recur.
In a post in Hindi on 'X' after inspecting the Chandrawal water treatment plant, she said that unexpected rains flooded the pumping house of the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, damaging the motors.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Due to this, (water) supply was disrupted in many parts of Central Delhi. Jal Board has worked quickly to resolve this problem and the plant has almost 80 per cent been repaired. Water the supply will be back to normal soon," Atishi said.
"Inspected the plant today and ordered officials to repair the pump house as soon as possible, and with joint inspection ensure that this problem does not recur in any plant in the future," she said.
The national capital was brought to its knees on Friday morning as 228.1 mm of rainfall on the first day of monsoon, the highest for the month of June since 1936, submerged several parts of the city and claimed multiple lives.
The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Delhi and has put the city on "orange alert" till July 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Until 2.8 mn Delhiites get water, indefinite fast will continue: Atishi

cbi

LIVE: CBI team probing UGC-NET case allegedly attacked in Bihar, 4 arrested

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Haryana closed barrage gates that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Atishi's blood sugar, pressure levels dip on Day 2 of hunger strike

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Sunita Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, sanjay

'Was left with no choice': Atishi on hunger strike over Delhi water crisis

Topics : Atishi Atishi Marlena Heavy rain and thunderstorm AAP government Waterlogging

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon