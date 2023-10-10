close
Sensex (0.45%)
65810.27 + 297.88
Nifty (0.41%)
19592.60 + 80.25
Nifty Midcap (0.62%)
39991.60 + 246.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.45%)
5835.25 + 25.90
Nifty Bank (0.52%)
44113.75 + 227.25
Heatmap

BJP achieves power by playing with sentiments: Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM

He also took a dig at the BJP for releasing a second list of its candidates during the ongoing 'Pitru Paksha' (the time when people avoid starting new work)

T S Singh Deo

Commenting on the BJP giving tickets to those who faced defeat in the last elections, the Deputy CM said that "lack of talent could be a probable reason for this, otherwise, the BJP is known for introducing new faces, be it in Delhi or somewhere else."

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader and Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of acquiring power by playing with the sentiments of people.
"They (BJP) have come to power mostly by playing with sentiments and getting dependent on them, while performance and talent are lagging," he said while reacting to the BJP's decision to give a ticket to Ishwar Sahu (father of Bhuneshwar Sahu, who was killed in Bemetara's Biranpur village allegedly in a clash between two communities) from the Saja assembly constituency.
The Deputy CM said this while speaking exclusively with ANI in Raipur on Monday.
He also took a dig at the BJP for releasing a second list of its candidates during the ongoing 'Pitru Paksha' (the time when people avoid starting new work). He further said that the list of Congress's candidates will be released after 'Pitru Paksha'.
Singh Deo further said, "In my political career of 40-50 years, I have never seen the saffron party field MPs and central ministers in the state's elections. This practice is being seen for the first time, and the move is an indication that the BJP in these states (going for elections) does not have confidence in the talent pool of the state unit. The first thing that came to mind when looking at this move was that they are weak at the state level."
Commenting on the BJP giving tickets to those who faced defeat in the last elections, the Deputy CM said that "lack of talent could be a probable reason for this, otherwise, the BJP is known for introducing new faces, be it in Delhi or somewhere else."

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Amit Shah, Nadda hold meet with BJP leadership

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases second list of 12 candidates

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Their biriyani, alcohol budgets exceeded: BJP secy after TMC ends sit-in

ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering probe

MNS stir against toll: Raj Thackeray calls state's biggest scam, slams CM

At press meet, Rahul asks reporters to raise hands if they are Dalit, OBC

Dispute over NCP's name, symbol: EC fixes Nov 9 as next date of hearing

The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the elections for the five states.
The Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh BJP

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceNew Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE SCORECricket World Cup IND vs AFG MatchSony WF-1000XM5 review

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan matchCricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded touristsNewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep PuriG20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon