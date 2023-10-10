ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others, official sources said.
The 49-year-old legislator represents the Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches are being undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The federal agency has taken cognisance of a Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau FIR and a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR against the legislator, related to alleged corruption linked to illegal appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board.
Khan is the Delhi Waqf Board chairman.
