BJP candidate wins last vacant seat of MCD's highest decision-making panel

The BJP's candidate Sunder Singh got all 115 votes of the party's councillors while the AAP's Nirmala Kumari did not receive any vote

This was the first time that the election was held without the participation of AAP and Congress councillors. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

The BJP won the last vacant seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's 18-member Standing Committee unopposed on Friday as the councillors of the ruling AAP and Congress boycotted the election.

The BJP's candidate Sunder Singh got all 115 votes of the party's councillors while the AAP's Nirmala Kumari did not receive any vote.

The standing committee is the highest decision-making body of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

With this poll result, the BJP now has 10 members in the panel while the ruling AAP has only eight.

This was the first time that the election was held without the participation of AAP and Congress councillors.

 

The seat had fallen vacant after BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected as the Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi.


First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

