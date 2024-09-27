Business Standard
Home / Politics / Delhi Mayor asks for postponement of standing committee member election

Delhi Mayor asks for postponement of standing committee member election

The election to the MCD Standing Committee was postponed till October 5 by Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Mayor Shelly Oberoi directed MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to stall the election on Friday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Just an hour ahead of the poll to elect the last vacant standing committee seat, Mayor Shelly Oberoi directed MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to stall the election on Friday so that it could be held on October 5, as per her earlier instructions.

Following disruption over frisking of the councillors on Thursday, the election to the MCD Standing Committee was postponed till October 5 by Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Later Lt Governor VK Saxena, however, overturned the postponement of the elections and directed MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to hold the election on Friday at 1 pm.

 

In a letter, Oberoi asked the commissioner to ensure due legal compliance in holding the standing committee election on October 5.

She also asked him to declare the poll scheduled for Friday to be "illegal and unlawful".

Oberoi, in her response to the commissioner, termed the LG's directive unconstitutional. "This order is illegal, unconstitutional as it is a gross violation of the statutory scheme of the DMC Act and the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Procedure & Conduct Of Business) Regulations, 1958, apart from being contrary to the touchstone of a fair democratic process," she wrote.

More From This Section

Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar

'Baseless': BJP denies rumours of Punjab Chief Sunil Jakhar's resignation

Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar

Punjab BJP rejects reports of Sunil Jakhar quitting as state unit chief

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

Jagan likely to be issued notice at Tirupati Airport ahead of temple visit

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

BJP killing democracy: Sisodia on Delhi LG forcing late-night MCD vote

Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka govt decides to withdraw consent to CBI to probe cases in state

She further stressed that many councillors had informed her they were out of town after the adjournment of the House. "When your order was issued at 11 pm on 26.9.2024, there was inadequate time for them to reach for the said meeting.

"In fact, most councillors have not even received the meeting notice by 10 am on 27.09.2024. Therefore, to expect them to attend the meeting at such short notice is not only a violation of their electoral rights as public representatives but also violates the fair democratic process and Principles of Natural Justice," she added.
 

Declaring the commissioner's order "ab initio null and void," Oberoi reiterated her authority as mayor to adjourn meetings.

"On 26.09.2024, in accordance with this regulation, I adjourned the election to be held on 05.10.2024. This adjournment is legally binding, and any attempt to conduct the election on 27.09.2024 is a direct violation of this lawful adjournment," she said in her letter.

Oberoi argued that rushing the election would undermine the democratic process, which demands proper notice and preparation. "Conducting elections without proper adherence to rules and regulations will erode public confidence in the institution and the fairness of its processes," she said.

The mayor directed the commissioner to hold the elections on October 5 as per her order.

"This is not only a statutory requirement under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, but also a constitutional obligation," she said, emphasising that any deviation would constitute a violation of both the DMC Act and the Constitution.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BJP Flag, BJP

AAP trying to take away Dalits' rights: Delhi BJP president on MCD polls

MCD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Delhi MCD Commissioner orders Standing Committee member election today

MCD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi

MCD polls on Sep 26 to determine who will dominate Delhi's civic body

Election Commission

MCD seeks EC's permission for Delhi mayoral polls on April 26

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks pullback; Sensex down 200pts, tests 85,600, Nifty below 26,200

Topics : MCD polls Delhi Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon