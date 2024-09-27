Business Standard
Prakash Ambedkar voices opposition to Maratha reservation from OBC quota

Ambedkar recalled the question he raised during a yatra, which had sought clarity on political parties' stance

Prakash Ambedkar

Ambedkar urged the government to address the Maratha community's demands separately. Photo: X@VBA4Akola

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has voiced strong opposition to the demand for granting Marathas reservation from the OBC (Other Backward Classes) quota. He criticised political parties for not clearly stating their positions on the issue and expressed concern over the potential impact on OBC communities.

Ambedkar recalled the question he raised during a yatra, which had sought clarity on political parties' stance regarding the demand by Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil. Patil has been advocating for the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category to avail of reservation benefits.

Ambedkar said, "When we had taken out the Yatra, we had asked a question - Jarange Patil demanded that the Maratha community should be granted reservation from OBC. So, political parties should make their stand on this clear. They did not clear their stand. CM called a meeting, but the stand was not cleared."

He went on to highlight that senior leaders, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, have expressed support for Jarange Patil's demand. "Sharad Pawar gave a statement in Ratnagiri and supported Jarange Patil's demand. He has also said that smaller communities will also have to be included carefully. Uddhav Thackeray too took the same stand," Ambedkar added.

Ambedkar warned that the OBC community now lacks any leadership or political party willing to protect their rights, except for the VBA. "So, now I think OBC has no leader or party standing for them, except us, to fight to secure their reservation. The OBC organisations are asking us to fight this," he said.

Reiterating his support for OBCs, Ambedkar added, "We stand with the OBC, their reservation should stay with them. Marathas should not be included in the OBC reservation. We also oppose the 55 lakh certificates that have been distributed by the government."

Ambedkar urged the government to address the Maratha community's demands separately without infringing on OBC rights.

He said, "If the government wants to give reservation to anyone else, then it is between the government and them, but Marathas should not get reservation from the OBC quota.


Topics : OBC quota Maratha reservation Maratha community

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

