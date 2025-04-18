Friday, April 18, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / BJP dares Congress to seek fast trial in Herald case, slams graft defence

BJP dares Congress to seek fast trial in Herald case, slams graft defence

The ruling BJP kept the heat on the opposition party following the ED's chargesheet against the Gandhis

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

The BJP on Friday dared Congress leaders facing corruption charges to seek a quick and time-bound disposal of cases. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Friday dared Congress leaders facing corruption charges to seek a quick and time-bound disposal of cases, as it slammed the party for citing politics as the reason for the ED's action against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The ruling BJP kept the heat on the opposition party following the ED's chargesheet against the Gandhis and accused chief ministers from the Congress-ruled states of ploughing public money as advertisement into the weekly newspaper which few read.

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur alleged that the Congress used the newspaper as its ATM, claiming that Gandhis sought to acquire properties worth Rs 2,000 crores of the National Herald without investing a penny from their pocket.

 

Both Gandhis together owned 76 per cent of the Young Indian company which was, he said, given Rs 50 lakh loan by the Congress.

The company then took over the Associated Journals Limited, which owns the newspaper affiliated to the Congress, in lieu of Rs 90 crore it owed to the opposition party, he said.

Also Read

National Herald

ED seeks confiscation of Rs 661 crore assets in National Herald chargesheet

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress chief detained during protest against ED action on Gandhis

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

National Herald case: What ED chargesheet says on Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Cong to hold protest as ED charges Sonia, Rahul in National Herald case

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi

National Herald case: ED alleges ₹2,000 cr grab by Sonia, Rahul-linked firm

Thakur asked if a political party can give a loan.

To a question about the allegation that the ED action was politically motivated, the BJP leader dared Congress leaders facing corruption charges to move courts to seek quick and time-bound trial in the cases against them.

"If they have guts, they should do it," he said, adding that in the "Congress model of corruption" the thieves make a lot of noises.

The National Herald case, he said, has stunned the Congress ecosystem into silence.

Thakur noted Gandhis have moved courts for quashing action against them for many times since a lower court took cognizance of the matter before the Modi government came to power.

The courts gave them no relief except that they are on bail, he said, adding that the judiciary did not intervene in the Enforcement Directorate's probe.

Turning to his home state Himachal Pradesh where the Congress is in power, Thakur accused the party of not fulfilling any of its 10 main promises but spending crores of rupees in advertisement in the National Herald.

"Does any Congress leader or member read it in Himachal," he asked, demanding that people should be given details of money spent by different Congress governments in advertisements in the newspaper, which is available digitally.

The Congress has been organising protests in different parts of the country against the ED action.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar defends Hindi in school, says Marathi still top priority

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh CM approves ₹30 crore honoraria for 8,427 pastors

waqf bill, waqf property

Opposition welcomes Supreme Court's interim stay on key Waqf Act provisions

Narendra Modi Waqf

PM Modi meets Dawoodi Bohras; delegation praises new Waqf law

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik files nomination paper for BJD president's post for 9th time

Topics : Rahul Gandhi National Herald case Sonia Gandhi Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayUS China Trade DealHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon