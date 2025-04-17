Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Andhra Pradesh CM approves ₹30 crore honoraria for 8,427 pastors

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

CM Chandrababu Naidu has given the green signal to release Rs 5,000 per month to 8,427 pastors. | Image: X/@ncbn

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved Rs 30 crore in honoraria for 8,427 pastors for seven months, the government said on Thursday.

The honoraria, amounting to Rs 35,000 for each pastor, cover the months from May to November 2024, according to an official release.

"CM Chandrababu Naidu has given the green signal to release Rs 5,000 per month to 8,427 pastors," the statement said.

The release also noted that the Andhra Pradesh government announced this decision on the eve of Good Friday, calling it "good news for pastors.

Topics : Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Christianity

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

