The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially distanced itself from recent statements made by actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut regarding the farmers’ movement. In a press statement issued by the BJP Central Media Department on Monday, the party clarified that Ranaut’s remarks do not reflect the party’s views and stated that she is neither authorised nor permitted to speak on the party’s policy matters.

“The statement made by BJP MP Ms Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' movement does not represent the party's view. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with Ms Kangana Ranaut's statement. On behalf of the party, Ms Kangana Ranaut has neither been granted permission nor is she authorised to speak on the party’s policy matters,” the party said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The statement emphasised that the BJP disagrees with Ranaut’s comments and has directed her not to make similar statements in the future. The party reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas”, which focus on inclusive growth, trust, and social harmony.

What did Kangana Renaut say about the farmer's movement?



This clarification comes after Kangana Ranaut, a first-time BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, made controversial remarks comparing the farmers’ protests in India to potential “Bangladesh-like anarchy”. In an interview, she suggested that outside forces, with the help of insiders, were attempting to destabilise India under the guise of the farmers’ protests. Her comments have sparked widespread criticism, particularly in light of her previous statements on the farmers’ movement.

Renaut doubled-down on her comments by resharing the interview clip on her social media account. It came with the caption: “Kangana Ranaut: Bangladesh like anarchy could have happened in India also like in the name of farmers’ protest. Outside forces are planning to destroy us with the help of insiders. If it wouldn’t have been the foresight of our leadership they would have succeeded.”

Previous comments on farmer movement



The actress-turned-politician had been involved in controversy when a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was transferred to Bengaluru from Chandigarh after allegedly assaulting Kangana Ranaut last month. The incident occurred shortly after Ranaut was elected to the Lok Sabha. A video circulating on social media shows the agitated constable, upset over Ranaut’s comments on the protests, expressing frustration, particularly because her mother had participated in the farmers’ protests.

Renaut had attempted to undermine the farmers’ movement by calling out an elderly woman, who she claimed only sat in the protest for money. She later deleted the post after being called out for spreading misinformation.

The BJP’s decision to publicly distance itself from Ranaut’s statements highlights the sensitivity of the issue and also tries to minimise the fallout, especially as the party prepares for the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.