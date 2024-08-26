BJP distances itself from Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers' protest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday distanced itself from the disparaging comments made by its Lok Sabha member Kangana Ranaut on the farmers' protests. In a statement, the BJP said the party has instructed her not to make such remarks in future. The party stated that Ranaut neither has the BJP’s permission to utter such statements nor is she authorised to speak on policy issues on behalf of the party.

The BJP's reprimand of its MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi came after Ranaut alleged that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country if the top leadership was not strong enough. In a video shared by the actor-turned-politician on X, Ranaut claimed that "bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place" during the farmers' protests against the now-repealed three farm laws.

“On behalf of the BJP, Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statements in future,” the BJP statement said. “The BJP is committed to pursuing 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' and social harmony,” the statement added.

The INDIA bloc parties and farmers’ outfits condemned Ranaut’s remarks. Apart from western Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, poll-bound Haryana has been one of the centres of the farmers’ protests. Polling in Haryana is scheduled for October 1, and the counting of votes is on October 4.