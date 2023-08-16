Confirmation

BJP engaged in politics of hate, division: Baghel hits out at PM Modi, Yogi

CM also said that the definition of 'Bhakt' (devotee) has changed in the era of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief minister of Chhattisgarh

Moreover, CM Baghel accused the saffron party of being engaged in politics of hate and violence. "Their base of politics is hate and violence while Congress's politics is based on brotherhood and love, which are the traditions of India"

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 8:03 AM IST
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday hit out at the Prime Minister Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party for "engaging in politics of hate and division", while claiming that the Congress party is "raising its voice for uniting" the country.
CM also said that the definition of 'Bhakt' (devotee) has changed in the era of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The remarks were made while addressing an award ceremony in Raipur on Monday."Nowadays, the definition of 'Bhakt' (devotee) has changed and keeps on changing from time to time. Today in the times of CM Yogi and PM Modi, the definition of devotee has changed. If you call anyone a devotee, then it seems like someone has been abused but those, who are devotees, are very happy," stated the CM.
"If anyone speaks against Bhakt or their leader today, then the person will immediately get the certificate of the traitor," said the CM, taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi and CM Yogi.Later in the day, the CM attacked the BJP over the use of bulldozers in some states and said that Congress did not believe in using bulldozers and had trust in the law. "There is a rule of law in Chhattisgarh and actions are being taken (in any case) as per the law".
Moreover, CM Baghel accused the saffron party of being engaged in politics of hate and violence. "Their base of politics is hate and violence while Congress's politics is based on brotherhood and love, which are the traditions of India".
"We raise our voice for uniting the country while they (referring to BJP) encourage division in the society. They only want power and are hungry for it," said the CM.

CM Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday took a dig at Union Minister Smriti Irani over her recent remark in Lok Sabha saying that the BJP leader has "Rahul Gandhi phobia".
He had lashed out at the BJP over an FIR filed against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bhopal and Indore, saying the complaint won't "hide the truth".

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 8:03 AM IST

